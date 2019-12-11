Mitsotakis Speaks of Gov’t Initiatives for Adoption, Foster Parenting, and Unaccompanied Migrant Children

ATHENS – A society should protect its children and make sure every child enjoys stability, care, and the love of a family, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in remarks at an event on adoption and foster care at Zappeion Hall in Athens.

Addressing the event “A family for every child: The new fostering and adoption policy,” Mitsotakis urged people considering adoption to “also look positively at (adopting) children that may be a bit different, as every child – regardless of color, age and religion – provides the same joy to a family without children.”

Speaking of the government’s initiatives, he included efforts to set up an electronic database by the end of 2020 for children available for foster care which he said would include unaccompanied refugee children. “The government is responsible for the children who will be listed on the platform, and must guarantee every child’s rights,” he said.

In terms of children that are overlooked by prospective parents and remain in institutions, Mitsotakis said the government is examining the possibility of having teenagers live in facilities providing support and semi-independence.

The prime minister focused on unacompanied children, for the sake of whom he set up a special coordinator, and said permanent positions for prosecutors specializing in younger people would be introduced to process applications faster and to protect children from human trafficking. “The state will show no clemency in such cases” of people taking advantage of children, he said.

Among other issues he raised, the prime minister said that parents in Greece should be assisted to adopt locally or from abroad, and help the adoption of children by prospective parents living abroad. He also said that with proper information, more Greek people would become interested in becoming foster parents.

“I think it’s unacceptable that there are, on one hand, children in institutions looking for a family and, on the other, families willing to adopt who are blocked from doing this from some bureaucratic reason. Our plan is to apply a wider policy framework for children’s care. In this new era for the protection of children, I ask all of you to join me,” Mitsotakis said.