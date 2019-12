ATHENS – Archbishop of Athens and all Greece Hieronymus received visiting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his ministers at his office on Wednesday.

Vucic is in Athens on a two-day visit ending Wednesday.

The archbishop conveyed his greetings and wishes to the Serbian people, with whom he said Greeks travel through history with unbroken ties of kinship.

Vucic thanked the archbishop and said that despite its small size, Serbia will always stand by the Greeks.