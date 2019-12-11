SYRIZA Leader Alexis Tsipras Meets US Ambassador Pyatt

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA party leader Alexis Tsipras met with US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt in Athens.

In his Facebook account, Tsipras wrote that they discussed “Greek-US relations, the 3+1 collaboration framework with Israel and Cyprus, the EastMed pipeline prospects and Turkey’s increasing illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean and its signing of the accord with Libya’s current government.”

Glad to meet with @atsipras to discuss Syriza support for continuing upward trajectory of US-Greece relations, the F16 upgrade program, the #MDCA update, opportunities for regional collaboration opened up by the Prespes Agreement, and the East Med. pic.twitter.com/uHfxn6sjnk — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) December 11, 2019

