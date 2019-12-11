Greek, Libyan Parliament Presidents to Meet in Athens on Thursday

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Parliament Constantine Tassoulas will meet with the President of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh Eissa, at 4:00 pm on Thursday, in the aftermath of the Turkey-Libya memorandum on maritime zones which the Libyan parliament has termed ‘invalid’.

The visiting official is in Greece following an invitation by Tassoulas. They will meet at the Greek Parliament building, in the presence of Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias.

In a letter to the UN Secretary General on Monday, Saleh Eissa had said that the Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime zone demarcation is invalid, underlining that the country’s internationally recognized authority with legislative powers – the Libyan House of Representatives – does not recognize it. The MoU was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of the UN-recognized National Accord Government Fayez Al Sarraj on November 28.

“The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord, its President and members, are an existing illegal entity because they have never been sworn in before the legitimate Libyan parliament ever since they assumed office,” Aguila Saleh Eissa had said.