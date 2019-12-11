Number of Greece’s Museums Visitors Increased 4.3% in August, Reports Say

ATHENS – There was a 4.3 pct increase in the number of visitors to Greece’s museums in August 2019, year on year, while the number of visitors qualifying for free admission fell by 0.8 pct and revenues increased by 28.2 pct, the independent statistical authority ELSTAT announced on Wednesday.

There was a 5.4 pct increase in the number of museum visitors over the first eight months in 2019, a 3.4 pct increase in free-admission visitors and a 29.3 pct increase in revenues.

Visitors to archaeological sites also increased 2.5 pct year-on-year in August, ELSTAT said, while free-admission visitors dropped 6.5 pct and revenues increased 9.4 pct. Over the eight-month period from January to August, visitors increased by 4.9 pct, free-admission visitors by 0.7 pct and revenues by 9.6 pct.