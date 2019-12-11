Avocado Leaf Tea: A Healthy, Unique Gift for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, CA – In our search for unique holiday gifts, healthy food and beverages that work well with the Mediterranean diet are often at the top of our list. We also occasionally come across charming stories of how a business was founded as well. Avocado Leaf Tea Company founders Scott Wibbenmeyer and his wife Sharon, natives of St. Louis, MO, decided to move closer to their oldest son who had moved to Los Angeles, California.

According to their website, they “found the perfect piece of land with the perfect view, but it only had one catch. It came with an avocado grove.”

The couple decided to become avocado farmers and while researching avocado groves, Sharon “discovered an article on the benefits of avocado leaf tea and I was thoroughly intrigued,” as she noted on the website.

“It seems it has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years and folklore suggested it had helped everything from the common cold to kidney stones. I have been known to geek out on research and the more I searched, the more information I found on recent studies. Most have been published over the last few years, touting the health benefits of the avocado leaf.”

Scott Wibbenmeyer spoke with The National Herald about Avocado Leaf Tea which fits in nicely with the more plant-based Mediterranean diet. As Wibbenmeyer told TNH, “It helps with reduced risk factors for cardiovascular disease… just like the Mediterranean diet.”

TNH: What are the top health benefits of Avocado Leaf Tea?

Scott Wibbenmeyer: Avocado Leaf Tea contains the same beneficial properties as the Avocado Leaf. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, reduces the risk of heart disease, reduces the risk of stroke, helps kidney function, aids in lowering cholesterol, helps lower blood pressure, improves gut health, aids in memory retention, aids in reducing stress and anxiety. It’s also loaded with polyphenols and is a super antioxidant. Avocado Leaf Tea is also gluten free and non-GMO.

TNH: What are some of your favorite flavors?

SW: I am biased perhaps but I love them all. Our 100% Natural Avocado Leaf Tea is our homage to how Avocado Leaf Tea has been drunk for centuries. It’s smooth and rustic with no aftertaste. Peach and Lemon are simply delicious and amazing. Chamomile is great before bed. And I am drinking Black Tea in the morning instead of coffee. It gives me the kick I need but easier on my stomach.

TNH: What has been the most rewarding aspect of becoming Avocado Leaf Tea Makers?

SW: Watching people’s face when the sip it. They really love it… and they are surprised how smooth it is. It is truly rewarding to see that all the hard work that we have done to create this new category of tea is being so well received… We love our Avocado Leaf Tea Family!

More information is available online: www.avocadoleaftea.com.

For holiday gift-giving, Avocado Lea Tea gift sets featuring your choice of a single canister of tea with tea mug or the Holiday Party Pack with tea mug are available on the company’s website.