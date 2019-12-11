Fulbright Foundation Hosts Art Supports Education Alumni Art Series

ATHENS – In support of its signature scholarship programs, the Fulbright Foundation Greece hosted Fulbright POLYMORPHIA, its 2019 version of the organization’s Art Supports Education, Fulbright Alumni Art Series.

An initiative demonstrating that art supports education, just as education supports art, the Fulbright Alumni Art Series sees Fulbright artists reciprocating the opportunity they were given to enhance their studies, by contributing artwork to support Fulbright Greece. Since its inception in 2009, a total of 35 artists have participated in the program, …