AHI Panel Spotlights Greece as Pillar of Stability in Sea of Instability

By Constantine S. Sirigos December 11, 2019

Left to right: Doug Bandow, Dr. Constantinos Filis, Amb. Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Dep. Minister Giorgos Koumoustakos, Fanis Papathanasiou, and Nicholas Larigakis at the podium. (Photo by TNH/ C. Sirigos)

ATHENS – As the temperature in the Eastern Mediterranean keeps rising – geopolitically not just climactically – the danger to Greece grows, but so does its importance as a pillar of stability in the region. These were among the topics addressed at the latest panel discussion presented by the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) in Athens.

AHI President Nick Larigakis welcomed the guests who packed the ballroom of the Grande Bretagne hotel on December 5 and thanked the benefactors and organizers who

