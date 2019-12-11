Turkey Will Drill Off Crete, Mitsotakis Briefs US Ambassador

ANKARA – After signing a deal with Libya dividing the seas between them, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he’ll send drillships to hunt for energy off the southern coast of Crete, ramping up the tension over the agreement denounced by Greece.

Citing Turkey’s TRT broadcaster, Greek media reported he had displayed a map illustrating Turkey’s intention in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying it “is where history is being written,” ratcheting up anxiety whether it could lead to a shooting conflict.

Pointing to a spot on the map just south of Crete, Erdogan reportedly said that it shows the start of a “block” uniting the Turkish and Libyan maritime zones under the recent agreement signed between Ankara and the Tripoli-based government.

“We can drill comfortably up to here,” Erdogan reportedly said, pointing to the spot. “The entire continental shelf above this line belongs to Turkey,” he added after illustrating the extent of Libya’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) within that self-designated block.

“Greece’s hands have been tied by the agreement with Libya and it’s driving it crazy,” Erdogan was reported as saying in translated comments.

With the European Union reluctant to confront Erdogan, fearful he will flood the bloc with millions more refugees and migrants through Greek islands, and the New Democracy government treading softly for now, he has essentially been given a free hand over the seas.

Turkish drillships are operating in Cypriot sovereign waters with the United Nations ignoring pleas from Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to intervene after his government licensed foreign companies – including the US’ ExxonMobil – to look for oil and gas.

After the EU issued only soft sanctions and the UN looked the other way, Erdogan made the deal with Libya that has been approved by Turkey’s Parliament which he controls but not in Libya, which is divided between a western-backed government and rebels.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who asked the EU to get involved, met with US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt to brief him about two letters Greece sent the UN about the Turkey-Libya deal, said Kathimerini.

Excellent meeting with @PrimeMinisterGR to discuss his Jan. 7 trip to meet with @POTUS, a clear signal of Greece’s growing importance in Washington as a pillar of stability in this critical and complicated region and our commitment to supporting Greece’s full economic recovery. pic.twitter.com/9QwF74mP38 — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) December 10, 2019

The meeting was officially held to prepare Mitsotakis’ trip to Washington on Jan. 6-8, where he will meet US President Donald Trump, who said Erdogan is his good friend – with Erdogan in return saying Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are two of the world’s leaders he most admires.

Mitsotakis gave Pyatt – caught in a spot between Turkey and Greece with the US trying to balance its national interests – Greece’s position about Turkish provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean where Turkey also is drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus, sources who weren’t named also told the paper.

In a tweet after the meeting, Pyatt said Mitsotakis’ trip is “a clear signal of Greece’s growing importance in Washington as a pillar of stability in this critical and complicated region” and of the US’s “commitment to supporting Greece’s full economic recovery,” diplomatic language designed to stay neutral.