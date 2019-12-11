Terrorist Assassin Koufodinas Seventh Furlough Turned Down

ATHENS – Convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas’ request for a seventh vacation from jail – he got six under the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – was rejected by a disciplinary council in Cassaveteia Prison, in central Greece, the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency said.

He still has a chance though as the council said it will send his application to a judicial panel in the nearby city of Volos for a final ruling although a court there had previously turned down his other filing.

Koufodinas, serving 11 life sentences for his role in the assassinations carried out by the now-defunct November 17 group, has been held at the low-security Cassaveteia rural prison in Volos since August 2018.

He was transferred there from the high-security Korydallos prison in Athens and given six furloughs over the furious objections of the United States – his group’s 23 victims included five Americans attached to the US Embassy.

The new ruling New Democracy had also blistered SYRIZA for allowing the leaves for Koufodinas, the Leftists being riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers with the party, while in power, said to trying to pave the way for the eventual release of violent criminals.

In June he went on a futile hunger strike when his last attempt for a furlough was turned down and the next month New Democracy, vowing to get tough on crime, easily ousted SYRIZA in snap elections.