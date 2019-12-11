Serbian President: “Serbia Will Always Support Greece’s Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty”

ATHENS – Serbia’s visiting President Aleksandar Vucic was on Tuesday presented with the Gold Medal of Merit of the City of Athens by Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, at a special Athens City Hall event.

Bakoyanis said that he welcomed “the president of a friendly country, a seasoned politician, a legal expert but also a friend of literature and history” and added that “our peoples are bonded by both geography and history, this rich yet also disturbed centuries-old course in history to our common ‘home’, the Balkan peninsula.”

President Vucic, who is on an official two-day visit to Athens, said the medal reflects “the close and great friendship between our peoples,” and “our excellent relations since the Middle Ages.” He also mentioned the Mount Athos monastic community as “a meeting place for our two cultures” through history.

The Serbian president then commented on Greek-Turkish relations and said that “now that Greece is threatened in the Mediterranean by Turkey, we must tell you that Serbia will always stand by and support Greece’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”