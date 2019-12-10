Mitsotakis Meets with Ambassador Pyatt Ahead of His US Visit on Jan. 6-8

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Tuesday, ahead of his visit to the United States on January 6 to 8, 2020.
Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Jan. 7. On Jan. 6, Epiphany Day, he is scheduled to attend the blessing of waters at the Greek community of Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Excellent meeting with @PrimeMinisterGR to discuss his Jan. 7 trip to meet with @POTUS, a clear signal of Greece’s growing importance in Washington as a pillar of stability in this critical and complicated region and our commitment to supporting Greece’s full economic recovery. pic.twitter.com/9QwF74mP38
— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) December 10, 2019
Government sources said that during his meeting with Pyatt at the Maximos Mansion, Mitsotakis also discussed the content of the letters Greece sent to the UN Secretary General and the UN Security Council related to the Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding on maritime zones. He briefed the American ambassador on Turkey’s provocative actions and Greece’s responses.
In a tweet on his account, Pyatt called the prime minister’s upcoming visit to the United States “a clear signal of Greece’s growing importance in Washington as a pillar of stability in this critical and complicated region and our commitment to supporting Greece’s full economic recovery.”
