Mentis Estate Olive Oil Offers Customized Labels for Great Gifts

NEW YORK – In time for the holiday gift0giving season, Mentis Estate Olive Oil is offering customized labels to add a personal touch to gifts. Add a customized label displaying an image or logo of your choice to the great gift options available from Mentis Estate for family and friends or company promotions.

More information on making Mentis Estate Olive Oil your own private brand is available via email: amentis@mentisestate.com and by phone: 646-302-3171.

Mentis Estate has produced olive oil for three generations harvesting the Athenolia olive variety. An aromatic and fruity nectar with an acidity of less than 0.5%, Mentis Estate Olive Oil is well-balanced with characteristics described as pine, floral, nutty, buttery and pungent with a hint of artichoke.

Mentis Fleur de Sel is 100% Hand Harvested Mediterranean Sea Salt, the finest quality with a full complement of minerals and the delicate taste of the Mediterranean Sea. A special gift from the Laconia area of Greece, Mentis Fleur de Sel enhances flavors, improves texture of food and renders far more delicious meals.

To add a special touch Mentis Estate also provides gift wrapping services and can also attach a custom sticker on the bottle with an image or logo to personalize your gift for family, friends, and clients.

For these special services order directly at amentis@mentisestate.com.