Anna Tsoukala Post: Life is an Endless Journey from Hope to Hope and Dream to Dream

Anna Tsoukala Post is an actress from Greece who became well known within and beyond the country’s borders. Greek expatriates in America, Africa, and Australia, got to know her from performances in the well-known series of Manousou Manousakis on the Ant1 TV network, Don’t Say Goodbye. The National Herald spoke with her about her life and art.

The National Herald: You are an accomplished actress with many diplomas and prizes within and outside Greece.

Anna Tsoukala Post: I work with immense devotion and love for what I do. In the theatrical performance, Goodnight Margarita, directors Theodore Petropoulos and Fytos Stratis have done a great job in the artistic and directing part, and all actors in the play, each one in his role, are genuinely excellent.

TNH: What exactly is this show?

ATP: This show is a tribute to the epic year in the history of Greece, 1940. The non-profit organization Cyprus New York Productions presented the masterpiece about the Greek resistance during WWII of Gerasimos Stavrou in the cultural hall of the Church of St. Demetrius and St. George in Manhattan November 1-3. They cooperated with the Church, creating a cultural event on the Upper East Side, with excellent work and a strong team of renowned actors from theatre and television.

TNH: Who are the actors you perform with?

ATP: Thodoris Petropoulos (The Good Time), Stavros Markalas (Mother of Heaven), Theodora Lucas (Agamemnon-La MaMa Theater), Fytos Stratis (Farewell-United Solo), Angelos Niakas (Iphigenia 2.0 Broadway), Tasos Karydis (Friends), and Angela Tsamasirou starring as Margarita. The newly established non-profit organization has already won an award at the largest Monologos festival in the world.

TNH: And the girl who plays the role of Margarita?

ATP: She’s unique. I couldn’t think of another actress to play that role. And I want to say a big thank you to Fyto Stratis, who believed in me.

TNH: Where do you live now?

ATP: I’ve been living in America for four years, and I’m married to Gregory Christopher Post, a well-known pianist and acclaimed composer who graduated from the Brooklyn College-Conservatory of music.

We have done over 24 gigs together in the United States – I am a soprano.

TNH: Talk to us about your father.

ATP: I am the daughter of a hero father, Andreas Tsoukalas, who in 1993 gave his life and was killed in a labor accident in Piraeus. He tried to save his co-worker and left behind a heroine mother, Zoe Tsoukala, to raise two daughters.

In an explosion on a freighter moored in the port of Piraeus for repairs, they sent two workers to control the fire; one was 50, and the other was 29. They were both shouting from under the hold for help. Outside were 100 people. My father was the only one who went to save them and said goodbye to all the people who were there, subconsciously knowing that he was bidding farewell the women of his life. He died on the staircase while carrying the man who was 50 years old and whom he saved. He never got to the other kid. They were both poisoned by toxic fumes.

TNH: Tell us about your family.

ATP: I grew up in the United Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where my father, Andreas Tsoukalas, worked for ten years. My mother, Zoe, followed him, along with my sister Ellie and me. We were only babies at the time.

TNH: What life advice would you give to your younger self?

ATP: Not to be so impulsive, not to trust people easily, to more taciturn, and not to be over-enthusiastic.

TNH: Looking back, what have you missed the most?

ATP: Definitely my father!

TNH: What has been indelibly stamped on you?

ATP: My father and his death; and I lost three people in my hands.

TNH: How did you discover your talent?

ATP: From eight and a half, I looked deep into myself in the mirror, and I said I want to be an actress. Then throughout my school years, I did ballet because my parents wouldn’t let me study theater. They feared it.

When I lost my father, I enrolled in vocal classes so that I could sing as loud as possible and yet make my infinite sorrow sound beautiful. After a while, everyone realized that nothing could stop me, and they enrolled me in theatre school.

TNH: How do you react to ingratitude?

ATP: I say the Jesus Prayer to myself, LORD JESUS CHRIST, be MERCIFUL to the sinner, so I can calm down, and to quiet the evil. Sadly, of course, you always find evil in your path.

TNH: What is the phrase that describes you today?

ATP: I am intense and have great faith. I daily try to understand my mistakes and become more humble, apologizing, and at the same time, being thankful. In a word, I work very hard and want before I die to become a wiser and better person, to listen to everything around me, and to be quiet. Anyway, through your art you can show everyone everything around the world because the artist, the good artist, is a just a step down from God.

TNH: How can we change our fate?

ATP: We can only change our destiny by praying to God.

TNH: What is your most serious mistake in life?

ATP: Falling in love with the wrong man and losing valuable time. I don’t believe that everything happens for a reason, we just need to be smarter!

TNH: What is your philosophy about charity?

ATP: I wish there were no need for charity and that we lived in a world without poor people, and everyone lived peacefully. I believe very much in good deeds and in charity. I think that together we must contribute to changing the problems of society at their roots, to have a system that supports people’s health, work, and the economic sector, without there being such a great disparity in wealth.

TNH: Tell us three wishes.

ATP: Health, peace, and art blooming all over the planet.

TNH: You have suffered sexual harassment.

ATP: Yes, unfortunately, I became known to the general public from the show of Kostas Chardabela, Unexplained Phenomena, in 2007 on the Star Channel, and in the broadcast of Maki Triantafyllopoulos, The Jungle, on Alter.

I came out and cried my truth and the pain of my soul. I opened up a can of worms regarding sexual harassment, but no one has the right to say to you, “you are exquisite for the role, and you have passed all the auditions, but to play, you must sleep with me!”

At the moment, I am very proud to live in America. With the Me Too movement, women are coming out and shouting their truth and taking back the validation that belongs to them, that they deserve.

Despite everything I’ve been through, I’ve been back on stage in the United States, and I’m continuing with my husband’s love at my side. I praise God that I found along my path, my husband, my angel. I always say God sent him to me to become a better person!