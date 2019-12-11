International Orthodox Christian Charities Updates Popular Holiday Gift Catalog

BALTIMORE, MD – With a refresh of its popular gift catalog, International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) is offering gift-givers ways to share with loved ones while helping people in need at home and abroad.

IOCC’s updated Gifts of Love catalog is available online: ioccgifts.org and showcases the impact that private donations have for people in need. The symbolic gifts, ranging from $10 to $5,000, illustrate basic program costs across the regions where IOCC works.

From reliable access to safe water to hearing aids and glasses for children who need them, and from vaccinations against childhood diseases to equipment for smallholder farmers, items in IOCC’s catalog highlight how donations of all sizes help improve the lives of women, children, and men around the world.

“The catalog shows just a few concrete ways that our donors’ gifts make an impact,” said IOCC Director of Development and Communications Katrina Straker. “Every single gift creates change for someone in need. And we’re really excited to help donors connect with the people they serve through this annual tradition.”

Gifts of Love can be accessed online at ioccgifts.org. Donations can be made online or by contacting IOCC at 410-243-9820.

International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) is the humanitarian and development agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America. Since its inception in 1992, IOCC has provided more than $692 million in humanitarian relief and sustainable development programs in over 60 countries worldwide. Today, IOCC applies its expertise in humanitarian response to natural and manmade crises in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, offering assistance based solely on need.

Learn more at iocc.org and follow @IOCCRelief on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.