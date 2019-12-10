Vanderbilt’s Greek Leading Scorer Mariella Fasoula Named to USBWA Award Watch List

NASHVILLE, TN – The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced on December 5 that Vanderbilt University basketball senior Mariella Fasoula was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, which is given annually to the nation’s top shooting guard, Nashville Post reported.

“Fasoula, who was a preseason All-SEC second team selection, is Vanderbilt’s leading scorer, averaging 16 points per game,” the Post reported adding that “she also ranks in the conference’s top 10 in four categories: made field goals (57), field goal percentage (56.4), rebounds per game (7.4) and double-doubles (three).”

A native of Athens, Greece, Fasoula “is one of only five SEC players named to the watch list, which includes 35 total players,” the Post reported.

“The winner will be announced at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in New Orleans in addition to the Tamika Catchings Freshman of the Year award,” the Post reported adding that “the winner is also invited to the USBWA Awards Luncheon in St. Louis on April 13, 2020,” and “Fasoula was named to the Lisa Leslie Award watch list in October, which recognizes the nation’s top centers.”