Human Rights and EU Solidarity the Top Priority for Greeks, Poll Reveals

ATHENS – Greeks prioritise protection of human rights (61 pct), with solidarity between European Union member-states ranking second (58 pct) and freedom of speech third (41 pct) among the values they consider most important for the European Parliament to tackle, according to the findings of a Eurobarometer poll, Parlemeter 2019, published on Tuesday.

Climate change, which 32 pct of Europeans considers the top priority, is considered the most urgent environmental issue by 59 pct of Greeks, who also want the European Parliament to deal with youth unemployment and to back efforts for full employment. Other priorities are action against poverty and social exclusion (38 pct), establishing the right conditions for economic growth and investments (27 pct), high quality investments in education and future generations (25 pct) and protection of external borders (24 pct). There is strong support in Greece (77 pct) for giving the European Parliament a greater role.