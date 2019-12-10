NHL Legend Chris Chelios Drank Beers on the Bench during 2009 Winter Classic

DETROIT, MI – NHL legendary defenseman Chris Chelios played for an impressive 26 seasons, ranking seventh all-time in games played, winning three Stanley Cups, two with the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Montreal Canadiens, made 11 All-Star teams and won three Norris Trophies, and is considered by many the greatest American-born player of all-time.

On December 2, the Hall of Famer shared a story from the 2009 Winter Classic on Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. Then-head coach of the Detroit Red Wings Mike Babcock refused to allow Chelios to play in the outdoor game which was being played that year at Wrigley Field in Chelios’ hometown, Chicago. Chelios hoped to play in front of his family and friends “in what would be the only outdoor game of his career,” The Loop reported, adding that “Babcock wasn’t having it, especially when former Red Wings GM Ken Holland and former Red Wings executive Jim Nill argued for Chelios to play.”

Babcock was “fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 20 and has since come under fire for his alleged mental abuse of players throughout his career,” The Loop reported, noting that many are coming forward with “horror stories.”

According to The Loop, Chelios told former NHL defenseman Ryan Whitney, one of the hosts of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that among the things Babcock had done, “he tried to healthy scratch me in the outdoor game in Wrigley Field against Chicago because he knew it was my hometown. Just things that were so unnecessary.”

Whitney then asked, “When you say he tried to scratch you and what did you say? Like no chance?”

Chelios replied, “Oh well trust me I will say… Kenny Holland and Jim Nill for three days argued with him. So what Babs ended up doing was he suited up & D for the first time ever, first and last time. He suited up 7 D, put Anders Lilja in the lineup. And played me opening shift and then didn’t play me another shift the rest of the game. That was his way of, you know, showing Kenny and now Jim Nill, he’s not going to be told what to do.

Again, and you know it’s funny. I’m sitting there. Second period and my two sons were about 40 feet, you know, sitting on the boards and they’re looking at me going, what’s going on?

“And I look at them. I tip my glass like you know my cup, to get me a beer. So my two boys were handing me beers the whole game. And then [Brad] McCrimmon tried to get me to go out there with a minute left to kill a penalty, I said not a chance.”

USA Today reported that “The Detroit Free Press was not immediately able to verify Chelios’ claim, but the story seems unlikely. For one, there’s no video of the incident. In addition, the ice at the 2009 Winter Classic was positioned in the middle of Wrigley Field, far from spectators. Chelios has two sons. His oldest son, Dean, was born in 1989. His youngest, Jake, was born in 1991. Which means neither of them would have been 21 years old while handing their father beers in 2009.”

Babcock was the Red Wings’ coach from 2000-15 and USA Today reported that in a recent interview with the Swedish newspaper Expressen former Red Wings forward Johan Franzen, “called Babcock ‘the worst’ person he had ever met and a ‘bully’ after Chelios summarized a heated exchange between Babcock and Franzen during the 2012 playoffs in Nashville.”

Chelios said in the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, USA Today reported, “He blatantly verbally assaulted him during the game on the bench. It got to the point where poor Johan, no one really knowing he was suffering with the concussion thing and the depression thing, he just broke down and had a nervous breakdown, not only on the bench but after the game in one of the rooms in Nashville.”

Franzen “was forced to retire in 2015 after repeated head injuries caused him to suffer from post-concussion syndrome,” USA Today reported, adding that Franzen said, “From 2011 on, I was terrified of being at the rink.”