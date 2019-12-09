European Commission’s VP: Turkey-Libya Accord “Causes Serious Concern”

By ANA December 9, 2019

FILE- Incoming European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Convention Center in Luxembourg, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Some European Union nations are looking to extend moves against Turkey by getting more nations to ban arms exports to Ankara to protest the offensive in neighboring Syria. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS – The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, on Monday said that the Turkey and Libya memorandum of understanding on maritime zones “causes serious concern,” in statements after the end of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“We express our solidarity and our support to reviewed by European institutions, he noted, and pointed out that the accord “could give rise to problems involving Greek islands.”

Reiterating the European Commission’s stance, he said that all agreements should respect international law.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available