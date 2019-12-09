European Commission’s VP: Turkey-Libya Accord “Causes Serious Concern”

BRUSSELS – The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, on Monday said that the Turkey and Libya memorandum of understanding on maritime zones “causes serious concern,” in statements after the end of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“We express our solidarity and our support to reviewed by European institutions, he noted, and pointed out that the accord “could give rise to problems involving Greek islands.”

Reiterating the European Commission’s stance, he said that all agreements should respect international law.