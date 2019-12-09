Greek FM Dendias Calls on EU Council to Condemn Turkey-Libya MoU, Propose Setting Sanctions

BRUSSELS – The EU Foreign Affairs Council must “explicitly condemn the memoranda of understanding signed by Turkey and Libya” on maritime zone delineation in the East Mediterranean, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said during the Council’s meeting on the issue in Brussels on Monday.

Dendias also called on the Council to “create a framework of sanctions” if Ankara and the Tripoli government do not abide by international laws and the Law of the Sea, and called for the support of Greece and Cyprus.

In statements at the end of the meeting, the Greek Foreign Minister said that he “highlited the model of Turkish misconduct in the Aegean, in Cyprus and in the East Mediterranean” and clarified that “Greece will do whatever is necessary to defend its sovereignty and its sovereign rights.”

He added that “Greece received wide-ranging support from France, Italy, Cyprus and the Netherlands.” In addition, he revealed, he had arranged with his Italian counterpart Luigi di Maio to visit Rome shortly and coordinate on the issue.

“Final decisions lie with the European Council, through the state leaders and governments, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” the Foreign Minister said.