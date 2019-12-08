Turkey, Libya’s Memorandum is a Product of Blackmail, FM Dendias Says

ATHENS – The text of the memorandum between Turkey and Libya is a product of blackmail, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Sunday in an interview with ANT1 TV, adding that it lacks content.

He underlined that they did so to exert pressure on Greece.

“This move has been expected since July and a series of moves and actions have been made to avoid it,” Dendias said and added: “However, the Tripoli government was blackmailed by Turkey as a result of the moves of General Haftar’s forces and signed the text. Our country will prepare a relevant letter to the United Nations and will take all those measures in the framework of international law and the law of the sea, which will demonstrate that it totally lacks content.”

He stressed that Greece is a a peace-loving country, which seeks friendly relations with all its neighbors and with Turkey. “It does not believe in resolving disputes by force. But this does not mean that it does not have the capacity and the will to protect its national territory, ” the Foreign Minister said.