Greek Who Drank 3 Bottles of Wine, Drove Has License Suspended

A 50-year-old Greek, who wasn’t identified, was given a 21-month suspended prison sentence, fined 1,200 euros ($1,327.05) and had his license suspended six months for driving drunk, after he said he had consumed three bottles of wine.

The man, from the town of Volos in central Greece, was given a breathalyzer test after being stopped with the results showing he was 10 times over the limit and as he reportedly explained he got drunk because he was upset and then drove his mother’s pickup truck.

He had been stopped for drunk driving five times previously with no report on whether he was prosecuted and as the magistrate who this time sentenced him advised: “Drink as much as you like, but don’t drive,” encouraging him to imbibe again.