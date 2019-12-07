UCLA with LAGFF Present Screening of Film Submitted by Greece for Oscar Race

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) present a screening of the documentary film When Tomatoes Met Wagner (Otan o Wagner sinantise tis ntomates) by Marianna Economou on Monday, Dec. 9, 7:30 PM, at UCLA’s James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E Young Dr. N in Los Angeles.

The film was submitted by the Greek Ministry of Culture for the 2020 Academy Awards, the Oscars, in the Foreign Language Film category and in the Documentary category as well.



When Tomatoes Met Wagner – Trailer from Anemon on Vimeo.

According to the film’s description, Elias, a small farming village in central Greece, is dying out. But two cousins team up with the village grannies to cultivate the tomato seeds they have kept for hundreds of years. With a little help from Wagner’s music– which they use to help their tomatoes grow– the team succeeds in exporting little jars with organic tomato recipes across the world. The film follows the protagonists of this unlikely quest, as they struggle to survive and make their dream come true. Humorous and bittersweet, this is a story about the importance of reinventing oneself in times of crisis and the power of human relationships.

Ticket sales to benefit 2020 LAGFF programming.

When Tomatoes Met Wagner, (Otan o Wagner sinantise tis ntomates)

Greece (2019) 72 min.

Writer, Director: Marianna Economou

Cinematography: Marianna Economou, Argyris Tsepelikas, Dimitris Kordelas

Editing: Evgenia Papageorgiou

Producer: Anemon Productions, Spiros Mavrogenis

More information and tickets are available on Eventbrite, search: UCLA with LAGFF: When Tomatoes Met Wagner.