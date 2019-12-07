The Saturday Edition of Athens’ Dailies at a Glance

DIMOKRATIA: Egypt, Greece block Erdogan
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: 24 pct off some 86,386 newly built properties
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: The wrath years haunt the present
TA NEA: HIGH ALERT for tense incident
ESTIA: Facing a perfect storm
KATHIMERINI: Companies looking for scientists
RIZOSPASTIS: NATO, be gone! US army-naval bases, be gone! – should be the people’s only reaction
H AVGHI: They are preparing fresh welfare state cuts
PARAPOLITIKA: DENDIAS EXCLUSIVE: “We will defend every inch of national territory”
NAFTEMBORIKI: Incomes to rise after new taxation bill