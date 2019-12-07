The Saturday Edition of Athens’ Dailies at a Glance

By ANA December 7, 2019

FILE - A man looking at newspapers in Athens puffs away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

DIMOKRATIA: Egypt, Greece block Erdogan

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: 24 pct off some 86,386 newly built properties

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: The wrath years haunt the present

TA NEA: HIGH ALERT for tense incident

ESTIA: Facing a perfect storm

KATHIMERINI: Companies looking for scientists

RIZOSPASTIS: NATO, be gone! US army-naval bases, be gone! – should be the people’s only reaction

H AVGHI: They are preparing fresh welfare state cuts

PARAPOLITIKA: DENDIAS EXCLUSIVE: “We will defend every inch of national territory”

NAFTEMBORIKI: Incomes to rise after new taxation bill

