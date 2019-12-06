Fashion Is Art Holiday Launch Party & Shopping Event at Coco-Mat in SoHo

NEW YORK – The Fashion Is Art Holiday Launch Party & Shopping Event opened on December 5 at Coco-Mat, 49 Mercer Street in SoHo. Under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, The Elysians hosted the private holiday preview party for the press and invitation-only guests. Additionally, as part of its social responsibility mission, The Elysians will be donating 10 % of its net profits to support the Greek America Foundation’s #ChildrenOfGreece campaign.

The event features unique …