HABA Event Presents Discussion Furniture as an Alternative Investment

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) presented a lively and informative discussion, titled House Poor, Furniture Rich? Furniture as an Alternative Investment, on December 4 at the Luxury Living Group in Manhattan.

HABA Treasurer Costas Kellas gave the welcoming remarks and introduced HABA President Robert Savage who served as the moderator for the discussion. Featuring Shanna Bender, Owner and Design Principal for Design Studio 15, and Nikki Field, Founder of The Field Team and Senior …