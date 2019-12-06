HABA Event Presents Discussion Furniture as an Alternative Investment

By Eleni Sakellis December 6, 2019

Left to right: HABA President Robert Savage, Shanna Bender, Owner and Design Principal for Design Studio 15, and Nikki Field, Founder of The Field Team and Senior Global Advisor and Associate Broker for Sotheby's International Realty. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) presented a lively and informative discussion, titled House Poor, Furniture Rich? Furniture as an Alternative Investment, on December 4 at the Luxury Living Group in Manhattan.

HABA Treasurer Costas Kellas gave the welcoming remarks and introduced HABA President Robert Savage who served as the moderator for the discussion. Featuring Shanna Bender, Owner and Design Principal for Design Studio 15, and Nikki Field, Founder of The Field Team and Senior …

