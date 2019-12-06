Professional Chamber of Athens Receives Award at Beijing Conference

ATHENS – The Professional Chamber of Athens was presented with the Foreign Global Chamber of Commerce of Friendship and Cooperation award on Friday, during the Belt & Road Global Chambers of Commerce and Associations Conference (GCCAC 2019) held in Beijing.

Chosen among other chambers from Russia, Canada, Mongolia, Germany, Malaysia and Austria, the Greek chamber was awarded for the initiatives it has taken towards developing economic relations with China, as well as for its participation in China’s 17+1 initiative for chambers.

The Beijing conference was attended by more than 2,000 Chinese government officials, businessmen and representatives from 100 countries, as well as ambassadors stationed in China. Conference pavilions and 25 forums were visited by over 30,000 people.