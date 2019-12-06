“Stranded” Rosy Pelicans Transferred by Plane from Cyprus to Lake Kerkini

Two young rosy pelicans that failed to complete their migration and became “stranded” in Cyprus were transferred by plane to Kerkini Lake a few days ago.

The birds were accompanied by two representatives of the Fauna Department of the Interior Ministry of Cyprus and were released near the pelicans’ rest islet in Lithotopos, Kerkini.

“The rosy pelicans are migratory, gregarious birds and possibly the two pelicans were worn out by the journey because of their young age and got left behind, finding refuge in a small lake in Cyprus,” the general coordinator of Lake Kerkini management agency Theodoros Naziridis explained to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The scientists decided it was necessary to transfer the birds to a wetland and finally, they were transferred and released at Kerkini, where they ‘met’ other birds of their species.

“Even though the migration period has ended, there are still many rosy pelicans in Kerkini as well as hundreds of Dalmatian pelicans that live in Kerkini. We will monitor the two young pelicans as they are easily distinguishable by the plastic rings that have been placed around their feet and in the spring we will wait for them to migrate to breeding sites, such as the Danube River and Prespa Lake”, said Naziridis.