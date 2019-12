ATHENS – The interior ministry’s draft law on faciliating the exercising of voting rights by Greeks residing abroad was passed in principle in the relevant parliamentary committees on Friday.

Ruling New Democracy (ND), Movement for Change (KINAL) and Communist Party of Greece (KKE) MPs voted in favour while main opposition SYRIZA has said it will decide when the bill goes to the plenary. MeRA25 deputies voted against.

The debate on the draft law continues.