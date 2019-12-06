Mitsotakis on Turkey-Libya MoU: “We Will Do Everything in Our Power so That It Will Not Apply”

ATHENS – Addressing Parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to his recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said that Greece was preparing the next steps to counteract the memorandum of understanding signed by Turkey and Libya, stressing once again that this document was invalid and “meaningless”.

“There are two critical fronts that dominated the discussion I had with Mr. Erdogan. The first was Turkey’s aggressive attitude, which after its illegal actions within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus is now extending [these] to other areas. Its spearhead is an invalid document that Ankara has dubbed an ‘agreement’ with Libya, despite the fact that this initiative is already strongly disputed within Libya. The second issue is migration, where the neighbouring country has – especially recently, as I said to Mr Erdogan – complied with the obligations that arise from its joint statement with the EU. On these two issues, Greece has both a policy and a plan. Our actions are unfolding and they have already yielded results,” Mitsotakis said.

He noted that “the texts that Ankara is citing on the maritime zones generate no legal effect and are not going to be ratified, not only because they are geographically and historically flawed, removing Greek islands from the map, but also because they have led Turkey to an unprecedented diplomatic isolation. The United States, Russia, the EU, Egypt and Israel condemned Turkey’s stance within two hours. Even within the NATO framework, which has always maintained equal distances in our differences with Turkey, powerful countries have criticised the attitude of the neighboring country, starting with President Macron, who raised barriers to the aggression of our neighbours.”

Mitsotakis said the government was preparing for Greece’s next steps. “This document is not recognised by anyone and it means nothing, it will collapse. Not only because it is illegal but because there is no legal counterparty that has legitimacy to ratify it in Libya. And we will do everything in our power for this agreement not to apply,” he said.