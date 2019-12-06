Mitsotakis Meets with Representatives of Mobile Telephony Companies

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday had a meeting with representatives of mobile phone companies at the Maximos mansion.

According to sources, the meeting focused on the digital transformation of the country, Greece’s low performance in terms of global indices for digital maturity and the essential investments that must be made by companies in fixed and mobile telephony. Additionally, they discussed the implementation of new law on licences, special tax and the cost of mobile phone data.

Cosmote CEO Mihalis Tsamaz, Vodafone CEO Haris Broumidis and Wind CEO Nassos Zarkalis were present at the meeting. Attending on the government’s side were, State Minister for Digital e-governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Deputy Director to the prime minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos and the general secretary for Telecommunications and Post Offices Antonis Tzortzakis.