Hitting the Hellenes Abroad

Many readers of The National Herald will probably have read that the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Responsible for Hellenes Abroad, Antonis H. Diamataris, submitted his resignation Thursday to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who accepted it.

Unfortunately, however, with the resignation the enthusiasm generated by Mr. Diamataris’ choice for worldwide Hellenism, the Patriarchate, and the ordinary Greeks abroad, has now become bitter.

The personal attacks on Mr. Diamataris were aimed at the Prime Minister.

And this could not be allowed by Mr. Diamataris himself, who saw the resignation as an appropriate act.

Certainly, knowing the former publisher and director through decades of working with him, and because we know that the attack was orchestrated by certain marginalized individuals in the Hellenic Community, and at least one of them with a criminal record, in collaboration with Mr. Alexis Tsipras, who continues to disappoint the expatriates, everything will be answered in due time.

We, like you, know what sort of man Mr. Diamataris is. Immediately after his appointment he separated his fate from the newspaper, which he left in the hands of his children. And respecting his position in the Ministry, he had no contact with the newspaper.

We have complete confidence in him and will allow him to speak for himself on exactly what happened as soon as possible.

We learn that the main reason for the resignation was the existence of a law in Greece that forbade him to chair companies.

How would he know about it in America when everyone, even Presidents, can be businessmen?

As soon as he was informed, at the first opportunity that he found himself in the U.S., he filed the change documents, but bureaucracy along with the Thanksgiving holiday delayed the appearance of the change for the two companies they mentioned.

But the well-wishers found another excuse.

The hiring of a former EAB chief, who was prosecuted, accused, and took a decade to clear his name in Greece.

And because he was innocent, finances were his specialty and he knew the Diaspora as well, Mr. Diamataris hired him since he had a great deal on his mind about the Diaspora. Some of his work also included financial arrangements for expatriates.

This may not all be part of an editorial. But it is imperative in this case that the Greek community should not be bitter. Everything will be answered and those who wanted to hit the Prime Minister through his Deputy Foreign Minister did nothing but reveal once again how much they fear worldwide Hellenism. And those answers will come soon.

However, the ambitious project, Mr. Diamataris’ vision, which would irrevocably connect the Hellenes Abroad with the motherland with solid foundations remains on hold. And this is due to the opposition…