Greece Has Obtained Text of Turkey-Libya MOU on Maritime Zones, Sources Say

THENS – Greek diplomatic sources on Thursday said that the Greek side has obtained the text of the memorandum of understanding on maritime zones recently signed by Turkey and Libya. The same sources said that this text was not provided by the Libyan side.

“The content of the memorandum is contrary to the provisions of the international law of the sea,” said the same sources.

Libya Ulusal Hükümet'i ile Türkiye arasında yapılan anlaşma bu gün TBMM'de görüşülecek. Takip edilmeli.#THA pic.twitter.com/qJ7Kb2HXol — Terakki Haber Ajansı (@TH_Ajans) December 5, 2019