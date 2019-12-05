Greece Has Obtained Text of Turkey-Libya MOU on Maritime Zones, Sources Say

By ANA December 5, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

THENS – Greek diplomatic sources on Thursday said that the Greek side has obtained the text of the memorandum of understanding on maritime zones recently signed by Turkey and Libya. The same sources said that this text was not provided by the Libyan side.

“The content of the memorandum is contrary to the provisions of the international law of the sea,” said the same sources.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available