Pancyprian WIN’s Christmas Party in Glen Cove, Dec. 11

GLEN COVE, NY – The Pancyprian WIN Annual Christmas Party takes place at The Cove Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 74 Shore Road in Glen Cove, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7-10 PM.

Enjoy a ladies’ night out with appetizers, shopping, carolers, and Christmas fun.

Annual $50 membership fee required.

In light of the holiday season, please bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots drive.

More information is available on Eventbrite, search: Pancyprian WIN 2019 Annual Holiday Membership Event.

The Pancyprian Women’s Initiative Network, known as WIN, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and supporting the advancement of American women of Hellenic heritage or Phil-Hellenic passion. The organization is dedicated to promoting and supporting Education, Health Services, Cultural Arts, Human Rights and Social Justice through fund raising and the creation of programs dedicated to such. Through programming and fundraising of such kind, the organization will create professional networking opportunities to support the advancement of the membership and the growth of the parent organization.