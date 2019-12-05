Greek-American Pappas Arrested after Fleeing from Police on Thanksgiving

MADISON, AL – Nicholas Demetra Pappas, 34, fled from police on Thanksgiving, November 28, after allegedly driving a stolen motorcycle on Balch Road and then injuring an officer while resisting arrest, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD), WHNT News 19 reported.

Pappas fled, according to the MPD, and was arrested by Huntsville Police on December 3, while “the officer was taken to Madison Hospital on Thanksgiving with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released the same day,” WHNT News 19 reported.

According to jail records, “Pappas is being held without bond on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking in stolen identities,” WHNT News 19 reported, adding that the MPD “stated their detectives will be pursuing warrants against Pappas for second-degree assault and fleeing or attempting to elude” and “additional charges are also possible.”