International Science Film Festival in Athens

ATHENS – The International Science Film Festival of Athens will be held for the 13th consecutive year at the Greek Film Archive Foundation at Iera Odos 48 from December 5-9.

Over 60 documentaries, mostly foreign productions, will be screened at the festival. The films will cover a wide range of scientific disciplines, such as geology and geo-environment, zoology, biology, medicine, genetics, artificial intelligence, astronomy and astrophysics, technology and archaeology.

This year, the festival is dedicated to animals and climate change.

Admission is free, as every year, and all films have Greek subtitles.

More information is available at www.caid.center and www.facebook.com/Caid-141693692593300/