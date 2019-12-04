Nicole Malliotakis Urges Ratification of Delayed Trade Deal

NEW YORK – New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis and candidate for Congress released a statement on November 29, urging the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The text of the statement follows:

“It’s time to ratify a trade deal that will benefit our nation and New York State,” Assemblywoman Malliotakis, the Republican candidate in New York’s 11th Congressional District, today called-out Congressman Max Rose and his Democrat colleagues for allowing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to sit stalled in the House of Representatives for nearly a year. Assemblywoman Malliotakis said, “Max Rose, AOC, Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats should stop the charade and admit that they care more about their cynical and misguided investigations of President Trump and his administration, than they do about important legislation like a trade agreement that will benefit our nation and New York State.”

On November 30, 2018 the USMCA was signed by President Trump, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as an agreement to re-balance and modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement into a 21st century, high-standard trade deal. The new USMCA will better serve the interests of American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses and support mutually beneficial trade leading to freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth in North America.

Assemblywoman Malliotakis said, “Saturday, November 30, 2019 marks the one year anniversary of the signing of the USMCA by President Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Canada. From the moment it was signed, it’s ratification by Congress has been a priority of President Trump, his administration and the Republican leadership of both the House and Senate.

“The USMCA is important to our nation, but, it’s also important to New York State because not only is Canada our largest trade partner, but in 2018 we had combined exports of $20.3 billion to Canada and Mexico accounting for a little over one-fifth (21.2%) of the overall value of exported goods from the Empire State. Canada, at over $17 billion, is second only to China ($23.6 billion) in the amount of goods that were imported into New York State in 2018. In addition, our state’s easy access to Canada’s rail and road systems is one of the reasons New York is America’s third-biggest exporter behind Texas and California. Most importantly, tens of billions dollars in international trade creates jobs and opportunity for hard working New Yorkers as well as tax revenues that benefit every resident of our state.

“In late June, Rep. Max Rose joined over 30 of his colleagues, including radicals like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley in ‘demanding’ that the USMCA be renegotiated; which shows, once again, that Max Rose would rather stand with the radicals and socialists than do what’s right for his constituents, his city and state. His opposition to the USMCA is just another example of how Max Rose claims to be a moderate in his district, yet acts like a liberal in the halls of the U.S. Congress.

“Max Rose, AOC, Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats should stop the charade and admit that they care more about their cynical and misguided investigations of President Trump and his administration, than they do about ratifying a trade agreement that will benefit our nation and New York State.”

More information about Malliotakis and her campaign is available online: https://nicolemalliotakis.com/.