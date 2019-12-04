Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

MILWAUKEE, WI – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November, the NBA announced on December 3 in a news release.

While leading the Bucks to the best record in the Eastern Conference and matching the best start in franchise history at 17-3, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 56.0% from the field in October and November. Each of those averages ranked inside the top 10 of the Eastern Conference, including his 30.9 points and 13.4 rebounds, which ranked first and second, respectively.

To begin the season, Antetokounmpo recorded a double-double in the first 19 games – the longest streak to begin a season in the NBA since Bill Walton in 1976-77 (34 games) – and tallied a league-high 12 games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in the first 20 games of the season. Antetokounmpo logged triple-doubles in the season opener at Houston on Oct. 24 and against Portland on Nov. 21 when he scored 24 points with 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists. He also had the second 50-point game of his career when he scored 50 points with 14 rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers in a win over Utah on Nov. 25, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to have 50+ points, 10+ rebounds and no turnovers in a game.

After winning Player of the Month four times last season, Antetokounmpo has now won the award in all but one month dating back to the start of last season. Overall this is the sixth time he’s earned Player of the Month honors in his career.