EU “In Full Solidarity with Greece and Cyprus” Regarding Turkey-Libya MoU

BRUSSELS – “The European Union stands in full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus regarding recent actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, including the Aegean Sea,” the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Wednesday, referring to a bilateral memorandum signed recenty by Turkey and Libya on maritime borders.

The EU’s Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Service said that “Turkey needs to respect the sovereignty and the sovereign rights of all EU member states, as stressed repeatedly by the European Council and in Council conclusions, most recently in June 2019.”

In a written statement, EEAS’ spokesperson Virginie Battu-Henriksson said that the MoU signed on November 27 has not been made public, and called for further clarifications. “We expect the text to be communicated to the European Union without delay,” she added.

“It is imperative that the international law of the sea, the principle of good neighbourly relations and the sovereignty and sovereign rights over the maritime zones of all neighbouring coastal states, including those generated by their islands, need to be respected,” she underlined. “All members of the international community must abide by these principles and should refrain from any actions undermining regional stability and security.”

The EEAS statement comes a day after a meeting of EEAS head and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell with Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, who discussed developments in the East Mediterranean.