ROME – Following negotiations between the competent authorities, the Greek citizen protection ministry and the Italian interior ministry have given their approval for the implementation of the Vatican’s “humanitarian corridor” from the island of Lesvos.

On Tuesday night, a total of 43 refugees departed from Mytilene for Athens and then to Rome. Among them were families from Cameroon, Togo and Afghanistan. They were accompanied by the Apostolic Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski.