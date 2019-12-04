Pavlopoulos: True Civilisation Respects Human Diversity Without Reservations

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Wednesday underlined the importance of dialogue among civilisations for the consolidation, worldwide, of the values and principles of humanism, peace, democracy, justice and especially social justice. The president was opening an event organised by the Academy of Athens entitled “The Teaching of Classical Studies in Greek Education. Seeking the School Paradigm of the 21st century”.

He also underlined that “true civilisation, which is by its very nature focused on humanity, respects human diversity without reservations and compromises.”

Pavlopoulos said that in the current turbulent times there was no real clash of civilisations since no true civilisation can, of its very nature, clash with other, equally real civilisations. “The truth is that many times, unfortunately – as is happening in our times – there is a lack of communication and mutual understanding among civilisations, something that dangerously impedes the peaceful co-existence of peoples.”

Concluding, Pavlopoulos said the best solution was to move in the opposite direction, opting instead for dialogue among civilisations. The Greek civilisation, he added, with the Greek language as its foundation and its achievements in the field of arts and letters, can and should play a key role in the modern world, under conditions of equality and with mutual respect for other civilisations.