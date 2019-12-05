US Ambassador Says China Using Cash-Hungry Greece

ATHENS – With China wanting to step up investments in Greece – after President Xi Jinping and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis swapped visits – US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt warned that China has a “history of luring cash-starved nations into lopsided deals.”
Speaking at the 2019 Greek Economic Summit in the Greek capital, he acknowledged that Greece “has a significant relationship with China, one of the world’s largest economies.”
“We do too in the United States,” he said, although American companies were reluctant to put money into Greece because of political volatility before New Democracy won July 7 snap elections, ousting the Radical Left SYRIZA that raised the corporate rate to 29 percent.
He said Greece’s economy, after a near-decade long economic crisis that took 326 billion euros ($361.04 billion) to fix, is coming back partially thanks to Chinese investments, especially the shipping giant COSCO operating the port of Piraeus.
He also noted some American investments that haven’t been on that scale and added that the US government can “see the immediate benefit to Greece,” the Chinese government could be preying on Greece as it has other countries, reported Newsweek.
Asked by the magazine at a round table discussion during the meeting how he felt about the warning, Adonis Georgiadis, Greece’s Minister of Development and Investments, said it wouldn’t deter working with China more even as the New Democracy government has been trying to tighten ties with the US that ironically improved under the formerly anti-American SYRIZA which changed course.
“We have explained to our American friends that we will continue to have economic relationships with China,” said Georgiadis with Greece walking a tightrope between two countries it needs although he added the tilt is toward the US and the West.
This is a classic case of “The pot calling the kettle black.”
Geoffrey Pyatt.. the self-appointed prime minister of Greece demonstrated again the U.S is a Global Police State. enforcing their control of the Economic, Political , and Military sovereignty of the world to serve the interests of an Aristocracy of Corporate and Private Billionaires.!
Pyatt, who is the designated Regime change artist and war criminal who did a butcher job in the Ukraine and incited a civil war in response to Pyatt , Hillary and Joe Biden installing the most corrupt bunch of Neo Nazi Oligarks to serve his and Joe Bidens interests, because they were doing business with the number 1 enemies of Pyatt,.Russia and China!
Geoffrey Pyatt remind Mistotakis who he can do business with, and exposes the theatrics of Mistotakis..in fraudulently portraying the illusion that Greece is an independent country by meeting with Russia and China to develope a normal business relationship!
Just a matter of time..before Pyatt reminded Mistotakis and TNH who they work for…
U.S War department Secretary, and former V.P of Ratheon Military Contractor states.
.“Our National Defense Strategy emphasizes that our principal concern is to counter China’s, and Russia’s sovereign independence, its growing regional and global influence, it economic financial, military and technological development, he failed to explain, adding:
“I need to redeploy (Pentagon) forces to the area” to increase the US military footprint in a part of the world,.but not its own, like in Greece!
cont..
Pyatt.. is just an extension of the International Marxist empire ..that includes the EU and Nato..that demand all countries subordinate their National Interest to the Interest of the Ruling Arisotcracies using a Police State Marxist Stalinist government body to enforce their interests to amass more and more money, power and control of the populace of countries like Greece!
Today in Syria, they occupy the oil fields of Syria and impose an Economic embargo of all oil and gas going and leaving Syria.in order to starve Syrian into surrendering their elected leaders, who refuse to surrender the interests of their country to the degenerate war criminals in Brussels and Washington!
Today, right in front of our eyes,.they are prosecuting the elected President of the United States who also happens to be representing the interests of himself, not the international Marxist on the impeachment committees.seeking to take back their historical power since 1776!
What do you not see .. in the classic Marxist Stalinist Era ..of fabrication of false crimes, blatant lies and lack of evidence, and most importantly, a media that is classic Stalinist propaganda machines of the State..in eliminating any enemy of the state!
Today. this media follows the principle of Adolph Hitler ” Tell the lie, and keep lying, until the masses will believe its real!
Today Russia Gate continues to be the featured narrative of these degnerates..despite no evidence!
Pyatt..is the liar!