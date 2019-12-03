Greek PM Meets with Investors in London, Visits FT Offices

LONDON – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday invited large fund managers in Britain to look into investing in Greece and in infrastructure in particular, during his official visit in London.

The meeting was held at the offices of Goldman Sachs investment bank and financial services company.

Mitsotakis spoke of the improvement of the Greek economy, political stability with a government supporting investments, and high consumer and business confidence. Mentioned during the meeting were the sectors of “green” investments, infrastructure, tourism and logistics as offering great opportunities in Greece.

The Greek premier also paid a visit to the Financial Times offices and talked with managers and journalists at the newspaper.