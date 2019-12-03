Greek-American Bank Robber in Critical Condition after Fall from N/W Platform in Escape Attempt

ASTORIA – In an attempt to escape the police after robbing a Santander Bank in Astoria, on November 30, Michael Stathis, 34 of Sunnyside, fell from the N/W subway platform and was left in critical condition, the Astoria Post reported.

Stathis was arrested after stealing $3,055 from a Santander Bank at 37-10 Broadway in Astoria, police said.

Stathis “passed a note demanding money to a bank teller, which said ‘My mom is sick. Need money for my mom, it’s going to be quick,’ at around 12:20 PM,” Astoria Post reported, adding that “the teller handed over the cash and Stathis fled westbound on Broadway, cops said.”

As police swarmed the area, Stathis entered the subway station, “was spotted by officers who chased him to the end of the platform,” and “tried to escape by climbing down a support pole, but lost his footing and fell to the sidewalk below, according to reports,” Astoria Post reported.

He suffered head trauma and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Elmhurst in critical condition.

Stathis “was arrested soon after for robbery in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property, police said,” Astoria Post reported.