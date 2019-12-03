Greece Suspends Talks with Turkey on Confidence-Building Measures

ATHENS – Greece on Tuesday decided to suspend talks with Turkey regarding Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs), Defense Ministry sources told Athens News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Tuesday, who added that it is a governmental decision set in motion by National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

These sources elaborated that this decision was taken after recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean, an observable military tension caused by Ankara and the overall pressure caused by migratory influxes into Greece from Turkey.

This announcement came one day ahead of Wednesday’s London meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (14:30 London time) on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, at Turkey’s request.

The Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting will be carried out in the presence of both countries’ defense and foreign affairs ministers.