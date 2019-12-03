Greek Island of Kos Against Creation of Pre-Departure Centre

KOS – The municipal council of Kos has passed a resolution opposing the creation of a closed pre-departure centre for migrants on the island.

“We ask for the support of all the municipalities in the country during the difficult times that our islands are experiencing. In any case, united and with unanimity, we will face this important problem that concerns their security and prosperity. We ask the government not to implement its announcement and we invite the deputies elected in the Dodecanese to attend a meeting in Kos with the participation of the heads of the political parties,” notes the resolution released by the municipality of Kos.

