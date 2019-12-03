Greek-Israeli Relations at an Exceptional Level, Dep. Defence Min Says

ATHENS – An event on “The geopolitical developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Israeli-Greek relations” was organised by the Hellenic National Defence Staff Officers Association at the Officers’ Mess in Athens.

Deputy Defence Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis represented Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the event, which was held on Monday.

The key speaker of the event was the Israeli Ambassador to Greece Yossi Amrani.

In his speech, Stefanis underlined that Greece should reformulate those policies that enhance security in the surrounding region. He reiterated that the recent geopolitical developments have created a particularly dangerous and unstable political environment, which threatens a large part of the Middle East with disorder and collapse and, at the same time, poses a risk to the security of the international community.

Referring to Greek-Israeli relations, Stefanis said that the two countries are going through a period of fruitful political collaboration and exceptional bilateral relations that, with respect for the principles of international law, are promoting the peaceful co-existence and prosperity of all countries in the wider region.