Analysis: Sad but Expected

The recent arrest of former Executive Director of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Jerry Dimitriou on charges of embezzlement of Archdiocesan funds and misuse of Archdiocese credit cards for personal use and expenses, was certainly sad but it was also expected.

Dimitriou was in charge of the administrative and financial affairs of the Archdiocese for 17 years before he was fired in 2017. He is charged with embezzling approximately five hundred thousand dollars, but the investigation, according to the announcement …