Greek PM Mitsotakis to Meet U.S. President Trump at the WH

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. President Donald will welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House in Washington, DC on January 7, 2020, the White House announced on Monday.

Mitsotakis’ visit “will celebrate the strong economic, security, and cultural ties between the United States and Greece, an important North Atlantic Treaty Organization Ally,” said the White House Press Secretary’s statement.

President Trump and Prime Minister Mitsotakis “will discuss ways to advance the two nations’ longstanding strategic interests in enhancing stability, prosperity and cooperation throughout the Balkans and eastern Mediterranean.”

The U.S. President will also emphasize the importance of telecommunications security, especially related to 5G, countering malign influence in the region and promoting religious freedom worldwide, the White House said.