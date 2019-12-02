Visiting Detroit’s Greektown

DETROIT, MI – Detroit’s Greektown was recently featured on MLive’s Michigan’s Best Day video series. Among the stops on the tour were Astoria Pastry Shop, Pegasus Taverna, and The Detroiter.

Astoria Pastry Shop, 541 Monroe Avenue in Detroit, has been offering sweets to the area for close to fifty years, according to the article and owner Tasso Teftsis. The friendly staff welcomes you with a smile and with more than 100 different pastries available, including Greek classics like baklava, there is a sweet treat to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Astoria Pastry Shop is open Sunday-Thursday, 8 AM-12 midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 8 AM-1 AM.

More information is available by phone: 313-963-9603 and online: http://astoriapastryshop.com.

Pegasus Taverna, 558 Monroe Street in Detroit, serves classic Greek favorites for lunch and dinner, including moussaka, souvlaki, spanakopita, and the ever popular, saganaki.

Pegasus is open 364 days of the year, 11 AM daily and closes at 1 AM on weekdays and 3 AM on the weekends.

Repeatedly named the best Greek restaurant in the metro Detroit area, family-owned Pegasus offers traditional Greek cuisine in a fun, casual atmosphere. From its huge open kitchen to the generous portions and charismatic wait staff, Pegasus is the perfect setting for a family dinner or special gathering, while retaining the intimacy appropriate for a romantic evening as well.

More information is available by phone: 313-964-6800 and online: http://pegasustavernas.com/.

The Detroiter Bar, 655 Beaubien Street in Detroit, serves the popular Detroit House Burgers, including the Yanni special, by manager and co-owner Yanni Kefallinos. MLive highlighted the burgers as one of their “top picks for Detroit’s Best Burger.”

The Detroiter was one of Detroit’s first bars to offer its own shuttle service to downtown concerts and sporting events, beginning in 1991, MLive reported.

More information is available by phone: 313-963-3355 and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDetroiterBar/.